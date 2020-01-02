FLETA (FLETA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $421,175.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $421,175.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,787,865 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

