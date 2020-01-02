Floor & Decor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 131 call options.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,128,424. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

FND opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

