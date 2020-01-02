Flowchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $42,601.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $42,601.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00023729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.78 or 0.06073697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

