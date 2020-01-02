FNKOS (FNKOS) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

FNKOS (CURRENCY:FNKOS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, FNKOS has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FNKOS has a market cap of $755,071.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of FNKOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNKOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FNKOS Token Profile

FNKOS is a token. FNKOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,552,696 tokens. FNKOS’s official Twitter account is @FNKOSofficial. The official website for FNKOS is www.foglink.io.

Buying and Selling FNKOS

FNKOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNKOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNKOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNKOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

