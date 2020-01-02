Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,717,000 after purchasing an additional 452,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3,557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 279,843 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 269,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

