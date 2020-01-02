Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.61 or 0.05971354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Force Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

