Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 998,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,887 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 593,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

