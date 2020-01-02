FortKnoxster Market Capitalization Achieves $258,021.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $258,021.00 and $17,585.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.