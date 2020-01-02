Fortuna (FOTA) Market Cap Hits $256,232.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Fortuna has a market cap of $256,232.00 and $6,253.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, FCoin, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDAX, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.