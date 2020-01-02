Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

FET opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.51. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.