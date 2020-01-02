Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the period. FOX accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of FOX worth $40,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $243,584,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $226,593,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $39,319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $37,141,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 86,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOX. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.