Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.99 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FC stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.58 million, a P/E ratio of -460.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

