Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,305,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 46.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $47,279,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

