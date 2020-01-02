FREE Coin (FREE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, FREE Coin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $575,496.00 and approximately $9,369.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

