FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $208.56 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $208.56 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00030846 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.07 or 0.06019889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024571 BTC.

FTX Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,000,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,128,008 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

