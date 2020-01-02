Function X Hits Market Cap of $8.65 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $108,680.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059094 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00085428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001105 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,181.79 or 1.00286275 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,831,096 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.