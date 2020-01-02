FunFair (FUN) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. FunFair has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $562,805.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, IDEX and Vebitcoin. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, IDEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

