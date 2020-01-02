Fusion (FSN) One Day Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Fusion has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Fusion has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000340 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.41 or 0.96099800 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

