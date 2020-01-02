G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIII. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

GIII opened at $33.50 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 383,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 112,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

