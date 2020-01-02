GAMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $197,296.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, GAMB has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market capitalization of $485,359.00 and approximately $197,296.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.06051782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031099 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036591 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

