Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Buys $22,560.00 in Stock

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $22,560.00.

GBL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.53. Gamco Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 378.78%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gamco Investors by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gamco Investors by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gamco Investors by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gamco Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

