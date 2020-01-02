Game.com (GTC) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io. Game.com has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Game.com has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.05996782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036428 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001232 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.