GameCredits (GAME) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,770.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $23,770.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BitBay, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00570554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011806 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Crex24, Poloniex, Coinrail, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

