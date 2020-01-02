GAPS Achieves Market Cap of $61.22 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $6.12 or 0.00087719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market cap of $61.22 million and $983,632.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00058327 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,029.11 or 1.00718629 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00057481 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

