Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $25,713.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,236,963 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.