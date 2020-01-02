GCN Coin Price Down 27.4% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 79.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $13.77 and $24.43. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $61,406.00 and $26.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00572805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011825 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.