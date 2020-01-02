Gene Source Code Chain Reaches Market Cap of $794,835.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $794,835.00 and approximately $36,585.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00189280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01343909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.