Gene Source Code Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $790,601.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $790,601.00 and $38,515.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

