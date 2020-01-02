General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.79.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.43. 1,372,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,003. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $152.44 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

