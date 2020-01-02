General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,867 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of GE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 86,746,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,782,112. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. General Electric has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $11.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

