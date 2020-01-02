General Mills (GIS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – General Mills is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – General Mills had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – General Mills is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/20/2019 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

GIS traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $52.11. 187,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,082. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,543,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 289.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

