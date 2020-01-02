General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted General Motors’ analysis:

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 51,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.