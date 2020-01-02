GenesisX (XGS) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $44,640.00 and $582.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000129 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 1,204.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

