GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $821,933.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $821,933.00 and $3,447.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00580154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000897 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012611 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011178 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

