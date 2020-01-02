GET Protocol Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $23,372.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.85 or 0.05970709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001244 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

