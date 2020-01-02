Gexan (GEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,233.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market capitalization of $23,593.00 and approximately $11,233.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gexan has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00058592 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00583066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00235835 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001782 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,729,452 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,659 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

