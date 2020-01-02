Gexan Price Tops $0.0097 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $23,311.00 and approximately $10,579.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00059461 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00577939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00234292 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00086030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,726,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,403,901 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

