Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $98,113.00 and approximately $3,881.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00769762 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003814 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001315 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,710,554 coins and its circulating supply is 6,710,550 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

