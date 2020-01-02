Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Upbit, Bithumb and Coinnest. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00188645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.01332955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00121334 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, Allbit, Upbit, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Binance, CPDAX, Bibox, Bittrex, Kryptono, Bancor Network and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

