Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 1,687,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,403. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,795,780. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.