GINcoin (GIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,216.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a total market cap of $40,059.00 and $1,216.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,170.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.01816232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.48 or 0.02837736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00579754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00644195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061669 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00385022 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,944,158 coins and its circulating supply is 7,944,148 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

