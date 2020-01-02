Glen Chipman Purchases 200,000 Shares of Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) Stock

Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) insider Glen Chipman purchased 200,000 shares of Iron Road stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,936.17).

IRD traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting A$0.09 ($0.06). 5,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,105. Iron Road Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of A$0.09 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 million and a PE ratio of -28.33.

About Iron Road

Iron Road Limited explores and evaluates iron ore properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Central Eyre iron project located on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia. Iron Road Limited is a subsidiary of The Sentient Group.

