Glenn Schiffman Sells 4,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $228,370.00.

IAC traded up $6.17 on Thursday, reaching $255.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

