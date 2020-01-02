Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

LON GPH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.14). 89,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,727. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 308.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

