Global Social Chain Market Cap Tops $1.68 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $55,495.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

