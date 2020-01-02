Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

GMED stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $3,394,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 125,021 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

