GoByte (GBX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,768.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. GoByte has a market cap of $166,325.00 and $7,768.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,620,356 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

