GoChain Reaches Market Cap of $11.53 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. GoChain has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $3.85 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DragonEX, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last week, GoChain has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,072,172,919 coins and its circulating supply is 879,783,238 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bittrex, Binance, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

