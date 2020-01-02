GoldCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,610.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $874,375.00 and approximately $21,610.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00579754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

