GoldFund Market Cap Hits $166,354.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a total market cap of $166,354.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039302 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 181.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

